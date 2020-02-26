Smith, Roy Logan

Roy Logan Smith of Lovingston, Va., died on February 21, 2020, at University of Virginia Medical Center. Roy was born in Columbus, Georgia, on February 22, 1944, to parents the Rev. Whyte Roster Smith and Agnes Guest Smith. His childhood homes across south Georgia included Shellman, Vienna, Americus, Alma, Ashburn and Macon. After high school in Ashburn and Macon, his education was continued at Emory at Oxford, University of Georgia, University of Virginia and Aarhus University (Denmark). The achievement of his doctorate in mathematics was followed by positions in teaching and research at the Univ. of Colorado and Swarthmore College. Next a career change for this natural problem solver led him to become a Master Craftsman and restorer. With Virginia Master Tradesman certifications in plumbing, electrical and hvac, a service business, Smith & Smith, Inc., was developed. Roy remained actively involved in this enterprise as long as his health permitted. Also interesting and challenging to him were farming and property restoration enterprises. As an active member of Nelson United Methodist Church, Arrington, Va., Roy's mind for music led him to be a long-term faithful choir member. A friend to many, but especially to his two sons, he is respected and loved both as father and grandfather. Both children and grandchildren see this modest man as always thinking and teaching, a leader by example. His resolve and stoic willingness to never give up helped him battle cancer and its consequences for more than fifteen years. The family appreciates that Dr. William Grosh and a broad team of health workers helped prolong both life and quality of life for these years. Married for more than fifty years, Roy enjoyed living, home-cooked food and especially chocolate. Surviving family members include his wife, Charlotte Grove Smith; sons, Casey Alan Smith (Terry) and Parker Chase Smith (Jennifer); his sister, Peggy Pittman Smith (Carlton); grandsons, Richard Layne Smith and Blaine Sawyer Smith; granddaughter, Grace Elayna Smith, along with nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials take the form of contributions to Nelson United Methodist Church or to a charity of choice. Roy will be remembered with visitation at Wells-Sheffield Funeral home in Lovingston, Va., on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Nelson United Methodist Church, 5239 Thomas Nelson Hwy., Arrington, VA 22949, at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovington, Va., (434-263-4097).
