Keith Hamilton Smith, 93, of Shipman, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Charlottesville. He was born on February 27, 1926, in Nelson County a son of the late Earl Hamilton Smith and Eunice Elizabeth Roberts Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie June Willoughby Smith. Keith was a World War II United States Navy Veteran, a member of Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church and enjoyed farming. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Ragland of Schuyler; son, Wayne B. Bryant of Troy; stepdaughter, Brenda Wright of Faber; three grandchildren, Makala Katie Ragland, Tonya Bryant and Travis Bryant; and five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Brayden, Brookelyn, Torie and Brystal. A funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston. Pastor Robert Price officiated. Interment followed at the Roberts Family Cemetery in Shipman. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.