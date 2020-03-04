Pauline Virginia Karns "Polly" Simpson, 89, of Lovingston, was called home by the Lord Friday, February 28, 2020, at The University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was born on July 12, 1930, in Berkley Springs, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Albert Edward Karns and Sarah Alma Smith Karns. She was raised by her late guardians, Roy and Katherine Keegan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Odie Russell Simpson; and two brothers and two sisters. Pauline is survived by two daughters, Barbara Pauline Thompson and Mary Elaine Ramsey and husband, Ray; three sons, William Russell Simpson and wife, Kristine, Michael Wayne Simpson and wife, Patsy, and Steven Carl Simpson and wife, Gail, one sister-in-law, Jean Robinson, 12 grandchildren, 30 plus great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Oak Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. John Campbell and the Rev. Bryan Painter officiating and son-in-law Ray Ramsey as the eulogist. Interment followed in Ridgecrest Cemetery, Lovingston. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude for their care and compassion for "Granma" to Samantha Rice and Bettye Martin. Also the staff at the UVA CC Unit. The family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donation to the American Heart Association or the Nelson County Rescue Squad. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).

