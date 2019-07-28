Saunders, Nancy Umbarger

The community fabric of Colleen, Virginia, frayed with the unexpected passing of Nancy Lee Umbarger Saunders on July 26, 2019. Born on June 22, 1945, as the only extrovert and the second of four children to Robert Joseph and Annie Maria Bowling Umbarger, her early life mission was to make sure her younger brother stayed in trouble. In her teen years, she met the love of her life Jerry Lee Saunders Sr. and they married on Thanksgiving Day in 1963. They were a dual force in work and play, establishing many successful business enterprises and sustaining others, among them being the Dairy Isle whose ice cream cone is known across state lines. They were ridiculously generous, filling whatever need came along. Moreover, when they were taken advantage of (as they often were), instead of becoming cynical, they would just laugh and say, "I guess they needed it worse than I did." They were both people of great faith. That faith gave Nancy the strength to carry on after Jerry's passing in 2003 and it was always her Comforter and Encourager, helping her to look forward to the day when they would be together again. Their most successful project was raising two boys and seeing them begin their own families. Jerry Lee Saunders Jr. and his wife, Sabrina, have four girls, Laura, Danielle, Jodie, and Georgia; and Robert Lester Saunders and his wife, Lisa, have three children, Katelynn, Jerry, and Nicholes. Nancy doted on these grandchildren who ranged in ages from 5 to 21, and they adored her and will miss their Granny. Other survivors include sisters, Virginia Louise Umbarger Brewer (Roy, deceased) and Sarah Anne Umbarger Burnett (Tim); the "victim" brother, Charles David Umbarger (Penny); Jerry's brother, Larry Saunders (Carole); and his sister, Mary Leslie Saunders. The many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins stayed close to Nancy. She was indeed the lifeblood of our family. Nancy's family was much more expansive than these names. She had loyal employees who were like family. She continued to work every day at Colleen Exxon. It was not so much work as holding court, dispensing wisdom and calling the shots as she saw them. She mothered a lot from behind the counter and ministered to those in need from the endless source of information about the community. There were folks that stopped by to see her EVERY DAY just because of her humor and ability to make them feel special. She knew almost everybody's name, and if she thought that name didn't suit you, she would rename you. She hated big deals being made about anything, so this obit may spontaneously combust just as you're reading itespecially if she realizes how much it costs. But the story of Nancy must be told and if we are the people we should be, modeled. Not wanting her passing to be a big deal either, she had made her wishes known. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Woodland Baptist Church with Pastor David Blevins officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 4434 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, VA 22922. Arrangements under the director of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, VA 22949.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.