Russell, Linda Clark

Linda Clark Russell, 84, of Wintergreen, Va., died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home in Stoney Creek. Born in Glens Falls, N.Y., she graduated from Wellesley College in Massachusetts. Since moving to Nelson County, she has served on the board of the Nelson County Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals and was an active participant of the Nature Foundation. She is predeceased by her husband, John P. Russell and son, Bruce G. Russell. She is survived by daughter, Pamela (Brian) DeShane of Midlothian, Va.; son, Clark (Thara) of New York City; and grandchildren, Mitchell and Danielle DeShane and John Russell. A memorial service will be held at Rockfish Presbyterian Church in Nellysford, Va. on Friday, March 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen, PO Box 770, Roseland, VA 22967 or Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue, 5145 Taylor Creek Road, Afton, VA 22920. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, VA (434-263-4097).
