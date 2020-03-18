Rose, Virginia Catherine Miles

Virginia Catherine Miles Rose, affectionately known as Ginny, departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her residence in Shipman, Virginia. Born in Nelson County, Virginia, on January 30, 1930, Ginny was the daughter to the late Beecher H. Miles and the late Nellie Harris Miles. Ginny began serving the Lord at a very early age and was a faithful member of the St. Hebron Baptist Church, Wingina, Virginia, where she attended regularly until her health failed. As a homemaker, Ginny made a loving home for her late husband, John I. Rose Sr., their 10 children, as well as many other family members or neighbors in need of a loving home or a good meal. Her spirit of nurturing and caring was passed to her daughter, Mary Elizabeth and granddaughters, Ann and Shawnta who lovingly cared for her when her health failed. She leaves to cherish her memories nine loving and devoted children, Mary (Elizabeth) Wilson, Lucy E. Rose, John I. Rose Jr. (Pearl), Janet H. Jackson (John), Larry J. Rose (Angela), Nellie R. Mayo (Keith), Grover C. Rose (Wanda), Gene E. Rose (Edith) and William R. (Pete) Rose (Janet). In addition, Ginny was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. She also is survived by three sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. In Heaven, she will be reunited with her parents, her husband, her son, Bernard Thomas Rose, and her granddaughter, Linda Vernay Fleshman. The last of eleven children, Ginny has seven brothers and three sisters with whom she will be reunited with as well. Ginny's life can best be described in 1 Corinthians 13:4: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. She always gave the love and support her family needed without hesitation. As the mother of several athletes, Ginny developed a fondness for sports. She loved rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Braves. When she wasn't enjoying sports, her favorite pastime was watching Westerns, especially Gunsmoke. Even though she had a quiet demeanor, Ginny had a wonderful sense of humor and displayed it often with her children and loved ones. Ginny always had a kind and encouraging word for all. She always made you believe that you could do anything. Ginny will be missed by all who knew and loved her, the root that anchors our family together, it pains us so to let you go but we know you are in a far better place. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Shine bright and spread your wings. Until we meet again. We love you! A funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Lovingston, with the Rev. Joseph Jones officiating. Interment followed at Montreal Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 7 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
