Thomas Mitchell Robertson Sr., 70, of Montebello died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home. Born November 5, 1949, in Lexington, a son of Clara Bell Ramsey Robertson and the late Coy Melber Robertson. Thomas served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. He retired from Veteran Affairs as a supervisor. Surviving are his children, Thomas Mitchell Robertson Jr. of Raphine, Michelle Evonne Robertson of Fairfield, Amber Hope Robertson of Jacksonville, Fla., Coy Alexander Robertson of Bozeman, Montana; and six grandchildren, Michael, Maggie, Conner, Rhett, Quinn and Otto Robertson. At Mr. Robertson's request there will be no service. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
