Cynthia Lee Rexrode, 54, of Arrington, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home. Born in Arlington, Va., on May 30, 1965, she was the daughter of James Holt and the late Beulah Holt. Cynthia, better known as Cindy, spent her days helping as many people as she could. She worked in Charlottesville for Region Ten where she cared for adults with disabilities. On her days off, she traveled to Lynchburg to help care for her grandchildren. She loved being outdoors, whether she was at home walking her dog along the creek, or taking her grandchildren to the zoo. She also enjoyed cooking, fishing, and traveling. Her greatest joy came from spending time with the people she loved. In addition to her father, she is survived by her brother, Jim Holt; daughter, Heather Burkhardt and son-in-law, George; son, Michael Rexrode; grandchildren, Tyler Earley, and George and Avery Burkhardt; godchildren, Yessenia Olivar, Vitelio, Elora, and Analia Gomez, and Xander Martin, as well as countless additional family members and friends that loved her unconditionally. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home. Afterwards, the family invites you to join for a pot-luck gathering next door at the Roseland Rescue Squad.
