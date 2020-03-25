Florence Mohler Ramsey, 83, departed this life on March 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. Florence was born on October 27, 1936, to William 'Bill' and Dollie T. Mohler of Afton, Va. A lifelong resident of Nelson County, Florence spent her youth helping her aunt and uncle, Ethel and Saylor Fitzgerald establish the Greenfield Pentecostal Church. Florence graduated Rockfish River High School in 1955 before becoming an accountant for Morton Frozen Foods, from where she retired after 42 years of service. A loving and devoted family woman, Florence was always willing to listen to a problem or give counsel when needed. Generous and loyal, Florence was soft-spoken and kind. "Only share the good things.", was her motto and advice throughout her life. Sundays at Florence's house were a ritual for many. Family, friends and neighbors would stream in steadily throughout the day for coffee, conversation and a generous helping of laughter. Florence's legacy of commitment to family and community will live for generations. In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her brothers Kenny, Lewis, and Sailor Mohler. Surviving is her husband, John Elledge Sr.; siblings, Alice Tannehill and Henry (Veronica) Mohler; daughters, Janet (Alan) Dickie and Shelby (John) Bruguiere; her grandchildren, Richard (Adele) Anderson, Kyle (Lauren) Hughes, Alexander Ralston, Sallie and Michael Bruguiere; her great-grandchildren, Zachary and Elliott Anderson, as well as cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. After Florence's celebratory service in Autumn, Florence will rest at the Greenfield Pentecostal Church, ensuring she will always be able to keep an eye on things from atop her hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Greenfield Pentecostal Church, 7981 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Afton, VA 22920. Arrangements will be provided by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, Waynesboro, Va.
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Liberty University students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
First case of COVID-19 confirmed in the Lynchburg area
-
Lynchburg mayor denounces move to reopen Liberty as 'reckless'
-
Virginia offers flexibility so high school seniors can still graduate
-
UPDATE: Virginia ABC stores to cut operating hours effective Friday
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.