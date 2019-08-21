Richard Webb Patterson of Lovingston, Va., passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2019, surrounded by his close family. Rich was born on March 12, 1954, in Norfolk, the son of William Webb and Agnes Campbell Patterson who both preceded him in death. He graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1972 and worked as a telecommunications engineer for 45 years throughout the country. He loved outdoor activities in the beautiful Virginia mountains as well as spending time at the beach. His unique sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hanley Patterson; and two daughters, Julia and Haley Patterson. He is also survived by two brothers, Tom and David Patterson; two sisters, Margaret Griffin and Ellen Kent, plus numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends whom he loved very much. A memorial service was held Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, 828 Front Street, Lovingston. The family received friends in the chapel after the service. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
