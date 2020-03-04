Julia Ann "Annie" (Truslow) Patrick Julia Ann "Annie" (Truslow) Patrick, 96, of Lexington, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born in Nelson County, on September 28, 1923, a daughter of the late William Rondue and Malinda (Puckett) Truslow. Annie, one of six children, grew up in Stoney Creek. At a young age, she proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II and was one of the first females to be stationed in Hawaii. Annie was a very simple woman, but a wonderful cook. She greatly enjoyed and was proud of her son's musical accomplishments. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Grayson Patrick; son, Ronnie G. Patrick; and siblings, Mary Davis, Herbert Truslow, Alice Carter, and Yvonne Toms. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Buddy Truslow and wife, Gracie; sister-in-law, Polly Truslow; nephews, Gary Small and wife, Marilyn, Irvine Carter and wife, Pat, and Wayne Carter and wife, Skip; niece and caregiver, Yvette Sholes and fiancé, Billy Arey; great nephews, Collin and Landen Sholes; as well as extended family members. Services for Annie will be conducted privately. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff with Rockbridge Area Hospice for their loving care of Annie and her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Most Popular
-
Campbell County backs militia, pursues legal action against Region 2000
-
Police: Lynchburg woman killed in Nelson County crash, most likely by rock through windshield
-
LCS high school graduation venue changes for the third time
-
Virginia braces for a possible coronavirus outbreak
-
New halfpipe to honor Lynchburg skateboarder killed in crash
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.