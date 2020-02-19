Moon, Ann Jackson

Ann Jackson Moon, 92, of Shipman, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Accordius Health @ Waynesboro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Walter Moon "Dickie". Ann is survived by one brother, Billy Jackson; two children, Richard Walter Moon Jr (Patti) and Mary Moon Wood; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was an employee of the Shipman Post Office until her retirement. She faithfully supported and attended the Shipman Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held this spring for family and friends at the Davis Cemetery in Shipman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shipman Baptist Church, 66 Church Street, Shipman, VA 22971. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).
