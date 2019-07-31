Lewis Andrew Mohler, 80, of Wild Cherry Lane, Lovingston, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence. Lewis was born on August 9, 1938, in Nelson County, the son of the late William A. Mohler and Dollie T. Mohler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and numerous other family members. He was a United States Army Veteran and he retired from ConAgra Frozen Foods, Crozet, Va after 42 years and 2 months. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Doris T. Mohler; his children, Karen Mohler, Sandra Scilabro (Chaz), Catherine Blackwell (Kevin), and Jason A. Mohler (Crystal), along with his 10 grandchildren, and wight great- grandchildren. He was also survived by two sisters and one brother. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, with Pastor John P. Campbell and Pastor Jeremy Humphrey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. A very special thanks to Asera Care Hospice of Charlottesville, Va. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
