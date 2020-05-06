On Monday, April 27, 2020, God called his precious angel Kiera home for everlasting peace. Kiera Leggue Miles, 28 suddenly departed this life at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Kiera was born on July 14, 1991, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., to Yvette Miles and Nathaniel Toney. Kiera spent most of her short life in Leesburg, Va., where she attended elementary, middle, and high school, she also briefly attended school in Nelson County, Va. She graduated in 2009 from Loudoun County High School. After graduation, her love for helping people pointed her in the direction of pursuing a career in the healthcare field. She worked many jobs in her field and recently was very proud to be employed at Inova Hospital in Lansdowne, Va., as a Unit Secretary in the emergency room. Kiera loved life, but more than life she loved her 3 beautiful children, Xavier, Liliana and Zayden. She was a wonderful mother to her babies. Her time with her children was her joy. Nothing was more important than making sure they had everything they needed. She would have birthday celebrations for their birthdays, they would take trips to the beach, amusement parks, museums, church and school events, etc. Kiera enjoyed a good time out with her friends and family. It could be a good party or just spending time laughing and joking with those she was closest to. She enjoyed getting dressed up and styling her hair for a night out. She recently took a stab at doing her own nails and was very pleased with the outcome. She enjoyed going to her hometown in Shipman, VA to hang out with family. Going to Shipman as the young folks would say to "turn up" with her favorite Uncle Peanut and her cousins who were more like her siblings was a trip she looked forward to especially around the holidays. Kiera was a beautiful confident young woman. If you needed her, she was there. Life will never be the same for the many hearts she touched in her 28 short years. God has you now, rest in sweet peace. Kiera was preceded by death by her stepfather, Bransford Lee Jr.; grandfather, Donald Ray Anderson; great-grandparents, Charles and Frances Miles; and uncles, Walter Miles, Charles Miles Sr., and John Bego. Kiera will be missed by all who loved her, especially her three loving children, Xavier Miles, Liliana Miles and Zayden Chambers; her loving mother, Yvette Miles; loving and devoted grandmother, Gloria Miles; 10 siblings, loving sister, Kiana Lee, Shameatriss Lee, Danielle Anderson, Sanielle Williams, Aletha Scott, Davon Smith, Brad Lee Jr., Demarius Trent, Derick and Darell Palmer; aunts and uncles, James (Maxine) Miles Sr., Jacqueline Bouknight, James (Jennifer) "Peanut" Miles Jr., Tyra Anderson, Nancy Williams, Harriet McGhee, Gladys Fleming, Clara Gray, Alice Jeffries, Clifford and Clarence Allen, and Angie Wade; and special cousins, Kristine (Miles) Mosley, Alexis Miles, Jerel Harris, David Bouknight Jr., Celissa Johnson, Mark (Woodie) Holman, Jerome Goff, and Eugenia Cottrell; grandparents, Luther (Annie) Kidd; and a host of other aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Miles Family Cemetery. Due to the regulations of Covid-19 we ask that you follow those guidelines. Funeral Services entrusted to Wells Sheffield Funeral Chapel Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
