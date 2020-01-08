Henry J.F. "Hank" Meincke, 77, died peacefully at home on Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in New York City to the late Henry and Herta Hollmann Meincke and grew up on Long Island. He graduated from Valley Stream Central High School in 1960 and from Pennsylvania Military College (now Widner University) in 1964 with a degree in mechanical engineering and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country from 1965-1686 leaving the army as a Captain. Hank married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Judy Avenoso on November 7, 1964. He worked for GE for 34 years in Quality Control and at Corporate Headquarters retiring in 2001. He and Judy moved to Virginia where they built their dream home and spent 14 wonderful years living in Wintergreen. Those who knew and loved him will remember him for his intelligence, his sense of humor and his love of dancing to the oldies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Michael and Frances Avenoso. He is survived by his wife, Judy of 55 years; daughters, Lisa Sweatland of Warsaw and Denise Meincke of Fort Wayne; sister, Edie Zawada (Bob) of Frederick, Pa.; grandchildren, Jessica Sweatland of Indianapolis, Marissa Sweatland of Warsaw, and Michael Holt of Fort Wayne; brothers-in-law, Paul Avenoso (Lynn) of Patchogue, N.Y. and Michael Avenoso (Janet) of Bella Vista, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Turnstone 3320 N. Clinton St. Fort Wayne, IN 46805 or Nelson County SPCA 29 Stagebridge Rd. Lovingston, VA 22949. Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. with calling from 2 until 4 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley 1320 E. Dupont Rd. Ft. Wayne, IN 46825. Please visit www.mccombandsonsFh.com to sign online guest book.
Meincke, Henry "Hank" J.F.
