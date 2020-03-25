Elizabeth "Liz" Craig Mawyer, 63, of Schuyler, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at The University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was born August 29, 1956, a daughter of the late Walker Clements and Hallie Woody. Liz is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Marvin Mawyer and two sons, Guy Mawyer Jr. and Shawn Craig. She is survived by her son, Brian Shane Craig and his girlfriend, Angel; a daughter-in-law, Renee Craig; one brother, Henry Craig; and three sisters, Joyce Clark, Betty Johnson and her husband, Steve and Portia Craig. Liz was a loving Nanny who thought the sun set in her four grandchildren, Shawn Craig (Pooh), Dylan Craig, Cole Craig, and Caylin Craig (KK), whom she helped raise. Liz loved Spring time and working in her yard with her flowers. She enjoyed visits from all her many friends just sitting on the porch enjoying the warm weather. The family would like to thank Michelle Woody-Bishop and her husband, John for their care of Liz. A graveside service will be held at Scottsville Cemetery on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).
