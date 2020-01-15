James Dennis Matheny, 86, of Afton, kicked on out of this world on January 8, 2020. He was known to some as Jimmy, Jim, Dad, Poppy, Uncle, brother, the walking mans friend at Jim's Used Auto Sales in Lovingston. Born on March 19, 1933, he was the son of the late Ray Matheny and Virginia Gray Matheny. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the brother of Earl which he always called "S" and he missed dearly, Ronald and Donald. He was widowed by Jerilyn. He leaves behind a brother, Robert; a sister, Joyce; and his daughters, Ladonna Matheny Smith, Jamie Hughes, and Sheri Matheny-Harris . He also leaves behind what he felt was his soul mate Brenda Hoffman. He had a number of grandchildren nieces and nephews friends and acquaintances. There are not enough words to describe how wonderful this man was. He truly was a self made man. That will be greatly missed and thought of often. I could not have had a better dad. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Afton. Pastor Amy Benson and Pastor Robert Mansfield officiated. Interment followed at the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
