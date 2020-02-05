Jacquelin Edith Masotti (nee Bergold), 91, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020, at her home in Wintergreen, Va., with her family at her side. Jaquie was born on April 29, 1928, in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jacob Bergold. Jaquie attended The University of Cincinnati, became a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, and graduated with a Bachelor's in Home Economics in 1949. Jaquie interned at Mills College in Oakland, Calif. and toured Europe with a Christian missionary organization. Jaquie worked as a women's dormitory Dietary Manager at Purdue University where in 1957 she received her Master's Degree in Dietetics. It was during her time at Purdue that she met her beloved husband of 61 years, Alfred Carmen Masotti. After Purdue, Jaquie worked at DuPont Industries and Temple University. Jaquie and Fred began their married life together on April 4, 1959 in Paterson, N.J. Jaquie was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Freda Bergold. She is survived by her cherished husband, Fred; her brother, Ret. Lt. Col. Fredrik Bergold and wife, Judy, of Fruit Heights, Utah; her devoted four children, sons, Matthew (Elena) of West Windsor, N.J., Christopher (Roseann) of Grand Rapids, Mich., Kenneth (Kathleen) of Weston, Mass., and daughter, Laura (John) Ingling of Pennington, N.J. Jaquie will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Sasha, Sophia, Maria, Ian, Caroline, Courtney, and Russell. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other extended family. Jaquie lived in many places throughout the United States including Ohio, California, Delaware, New Jersey and her favorite, Nelson County, Wintergreen, Va. Among her many talents, Jaquie was an avid cook, master of needle point and knitting, and a lover of reading and crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed reading to schoolchildren as a library aide at Lawrenceville Elementary School in Lawrenceville, NJ. In retirement, Jaquie and Fred moved to Stoney Creek at Wintergreen where they loved the beauty of nature all around them. They traveled extensively in their retirement, enjoying many cruises in the Caribbean and river cruises throughout Europe. ByrumParr Funeral Home in Roseland, Va. is handling arrangements. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, followed by a service at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lovingston, Va. Those wishing to make donations in Jacquie's memory may consider the Wintergreen Volunteer Rescue Squad or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

