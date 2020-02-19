Martin, Vivian Elizabeth

Vivian Elizabeth Martin, 80, of Lovingston, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born on February 19, 1939, in Nelson County, to the late James Osbern Sheffield and Novella Bryant Sheffield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Martin Sr. Vivian was a transport driver for the Nelson County School Systems and was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Lovingston. She is survived by her sons, Lawrence Edward Martin Jr. of Charlottesville, David Wayne Martin of Shipman, and Donnie Ray Martin of Lovingston; three sisters, Dolly May Bradley, Margie C. Ryder, and Alice Anne Carter; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. A funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Lovingston, with Pastor Bryan Painter and Pastor John Campbell officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434) 263-4097.
