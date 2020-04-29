Mildred May (Johnson) Martin Mildred May (Johnson) Martin, age 92, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Accordius Health. A daughter of the late Matthew Johnson and Lucy (Powell) Johnson, she was born March 11, 1928. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; sons, Dan and Walter Martin; daughter, Janice Kennedy; grandson, Daniel Martin; brothers, Aubrey, Orey, Fletcher, Mitchell, Charlie and Joe Johnson; and a sister, Gertrude Campbell. Surviving are her children, Jimmie and Becky Martin, Jerry Martin, Sharon and Michael DeHart, Preston Martin, Kathleen and Noah Hoover; and a son-in-law, Russell Kennedy; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great- grandchildren; a sister, Lucy Mays of Rustburg, Va.; and sister-in-law, Susie Johnson of Fishersville, Va. She truly loved the Lord and her family. She believed everything was in the hands of the good Lord and that is where she is now. Our Mom was loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Mildred was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Afton, Va., and was retired from ConAgra. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Accordius Health for all the loving care given to her during her stay there. Due to state COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a private graveside service at Hebron Baptist Church. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
