Harry Lenwood Loving, 71, of Faber, died on Monday, September 30, 2019, at The University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born on October 17, 1947, in Nelson County, a son of the late Harry B. Loving and Mary Stinett Loving. Harry was an employee of Con-Agra for over 30 years, retired from Alcoa and was a member of Mount Eagle Baptist Church, Nellysford. He is survived by his wife, Alberta G. Loving; daughter, Lori Loving-Timmons (Ronald) of Charlottesville; son, Theon L. Loving (LaKai) of Dinwiddie; brother, Henry L. Loving of Shipman; six grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service was conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Mount Eagle Baptist Church, Nellysford. Pastor Glenwood Morgan officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends following the service in the social hall of the church. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, (434) 263-4097.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.