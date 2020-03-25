Charles Frederick "Charley" League Charles Frederick "Charley" League, 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sherman League and Helen Reininger League, and sister, Helen Diane. Charley is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nellie; sons, Charles Travis and Tyler Sherman (Emily); daughter, Allison Victoria; grandson, Charlie; brother, Bill (Darlene); and nieces, Jaime Coulling and Megan Cash. Charley loved his brother, his family, Nelson County, coaching, the Detroit Tigers, and horse racing, not necessarily in that order! He taught and coached in Nelson, Culpeper and Hanover County school systems. Because we care for friends and family so deeply, we have decided to postpone a celebration of Charley until this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hanover Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1297 Ashland, VA 23005, for the Charley League student scholarship.
