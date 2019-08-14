Steve Lynn Lawhorne, 59, of Coxs Creek, died Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Charlottesville, August 2, 1960, he was a son of Icem Lawhorne and the late Martha May Lawhorne. Steve was a kind and generous person. He loved people and never came across a stranger. He was a car enthusiast with a particular passion for hot rods, and was never one to sit still, always "busy" with a task. Most importantly, Steve loved his grandchildren and family and cherished the time he spent with them. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Fitzgerald (Tanner) of Tye River; the mother of his daughter, Mary Zirkle; his stepmother, Peggy Lawhorne; a brother, Ronald Lawhorne of Lynchburg; stepbrothers, Steve Wilson (Loretta) of Coxs Creek, Kenneth Wilson (Sharon), and David Wilson (Debbie), both of Piney River; a sister, Joann Lawhorne Haskell (Keith) of Texas; grandchildren, Allison, Abigail, and Gage Fitzgerald, and a host of numerous other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brothers, David and Ernest Lawhorne. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by Pastor Billy Coffey with burial to follow in the Lawhorne Family Cemetery. The family received friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the funeral home.
