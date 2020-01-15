Lawhorne, Irene Rhoten

Irene Rhoten Lawhorne, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Janurary 9, 2020, at the RoseWood Village Assisted Living Facility at Greenbrier in Charlottesville, Va. with family at her side. Irene was born on February 3,1923, in Rye Cove, Va., the oldest daughter of Charlie and Elsie Carter Rhoten. Irene was the widow of George Lawhorne and together they were married and raised three children in Faber, Va. Irene stayed home to raise her family and then embarked on a career, and was employed for many years by UVA Medical Center, working her way up to Secretary for the Head of Orthopedics, Dr. Wong. Irene was an avid gardener, author, and fabulous cook. After retirement, she was an active school literacy volunteer, and was a member of the Faber Rescue Squad Auxiliary. Irene wrote a book about her life with her husband, George, in 2013 titled From Anzio to the Girl in Rye Cove. She also taught Sunday school to elementary school children for many years. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Joey Martin, as well as her four siblings, Hazel, Zelma, Kate, and Raymond. Surviving are her three children, Larry (Anne) Lawhorne, Theresa (David) Martin, and Kenny (Sharon) Lawhorne. Gramarene or Nana will be greatly missed by her eight grandchilden, Clinton (Kassie) Lawhorne, Stephen (Heidi) Lawhorne, and Elizabeth (Darin) Feather, Anthony (Stephanie) Martin, Katherine Martin, Stephanie (Rob) Marchant, Eric Lawhorne, and Kevin (Melanie) Lawhorne. Irene's 15 great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, Courtney, Adam, Alex, Mia, and Miles Lawhorne, Kara and Hannah Feather, Daniel and Gregory Martin, Makayla White and Chase Thacker, Jacob and Sophie Marchant, and Monica and Emry Lawhorne. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other extended family in Rye Cove Va. and Tennessee. The family wishes to thank all the staff, nurses, and doctors at RoseWood Assisted Living for their assistance in making Irene's stay for the past two years fun and enjoyable. She made many new friends while at Rosewood. She really enjoyed her table mates fondly called "The Golden Girls". Irene was a member of Rock Spring United Methodist Church in Faber, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rock Spring United Methodist Church with Pastor Pam Baldwin officiating. Following interment in the Rock Spring cemetery, family will receive friends in the church social hall. Those wishing to make donations in Irene's memory may consider Rock Spring United Methodist church's building fund, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or Hospice of the Piedmont. Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston is in charge of arrangements.
Lawhorne, Irene Rhoten
