Icem Lawhorne, 97, of Coxs Creek, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Lynchburg. Born on October 26, 1921, he was a son of the late Marcellus and Mary Frances Lawhorne. Icem had been a United States Army Veteran having served his country during World War II. Upon discharge, he began work for what is now known as VDOT, starting out at just $0.33 an hour. Icem played an instrumental part in his community in helping to maintain the roads, even helping to construct the Blue Ridge Parkway just prior to his deployment. He eventually retired after 33 years of service and began stone masonry. Icem was a true "mountain man" in every sense of the word. He knew the mountain as good as anyonea special place where he loved to fish, bear hunt, dance, laugh, and to love with his family. He was also a member of the Virginia Bear Hunter's Association, as well as, Harmony Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Peggy Wilson Lawhorne; a son, Ronald Lawhorne of Lynchburg; stepsons, Steve Wilson (Loretta) of Tyro, Kenneth Wilson (Sharon) and David Wilson (Debbie), both of Roseland; a daughter, Joann Haskell (Keith) of Texas; a sister, Christy Lawhorne of Arrington; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha; siblings, Adar, Sallie, Idelle, Mary, Queen Etta, and Daniel; and sons, Ernest, David, and Steve. A funeral service was held on 2 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by Pastor Billy Coffey. Burial followed in the Lawhorne Family Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the funeral home.
