October 29, 1925 - June 8, 2020 Maxine Bryant Laughon, 94, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Marvin Colbert and Vincent Laughon. Born in Nelson County, she was a daughter of the late Carrington and Lula Bryant and was also preceded in death by her siblings, James, Carroll, Murphy, Arthur, Peyton Bryant, Arline Morcom, Elizabeth Hinson and Irma Fields. She is survived by two children, Carolyn Rose, Gary Colbert; two grandchildren, Beverly Wooldridge (Ronnie), Buster Simmons (Sharon); six great-grandchildren, Kyle (Crystal), Kody (Taylor), Greyson, Tyler, Conner, Gavin; and two great-great grandchildren, Kensington and Cooper. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Laughorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

