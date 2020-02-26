STAUNTON, Va. John M. "J.J." Johnson, 75, widower of Shelva Johnson, of Staunton, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Hospice House in Fishersville. Mr. Johnson was born on December 11, 1944, in Charlottesville, Virginia, a son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Miller) Johnson. John was considered a "Legend among truck drivers" and drove over the road for many years, including his work at Fauber Freightways. He spent time as a firefighter for the Staunton Fire Department and loved any kind of animal, especially dogs. He was raised on a farm and his love for farming continued throughout his life. Surviving are his companion of 7 years, Sarah Fitzgerald of Staunton; a daughter, Letecia Lindsay of Staunton; a brother, Glenn Johnson (Sharon) of Bedford County; a sister, Donna McCarty (Larry) of Rocky Mount; many nieces and nephews; and his two dogs "BobBob" and "Pepper". A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Oaklawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Dog Adoptions, 821 Town Center Drive, Waynesboro, VA 22980, or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Most Popular
-
Cowardice, Hypocrisy on Redistricting Reform
-
Heritage's Goolsby makes history with Class 3 wrestling title
-
North Carolina couple finds home in turn-of-the-century Lynchburg abode
-
Hunt Sr., Antonio "Pig" Terrell
-
Amherst County sets up shelter at Johnson Senior Center, working to relocate senior residents
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.