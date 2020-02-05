Huber, Jamie Christopher

Jamie Christopher Huber, 44, of Roseland, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at UVA Medical Center surrounded by his family. Born in Lynchburg, on November 17, 1975, he was a son of Dale Huber (Sarah) and Marlene "Ogle" Denning (Wayne). Jamie had been the Director of Housekeeping and was a favorite among his co-workers, residents and staff where he was employed at Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center in Charlottesville. He was a beloved and active member of the Piney River Moose Lodge Chapter 2032 where he served as the entertainment coordinator, as well as dedicating his time to kitchen duties and various other capacities. Jamie was well known and loved in his community. He was a friendly face to many, from his sparkling blue eyes to his radiant smile, he never seemed to meet a stranger. He enjoyed singing karaoke, sitting on his front porch watching the sunset, and drinking a beer. Jamie loved and adored his family. They were seated at the center of who he was. He was always known as his mama's boy. He was completely and hopelessly devoted to the love of his life, his "Little Foot, Georgette" a real-life fairy-tale romance not many get to experience. He is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate of 9 years, Christina Huber; his five children, Faith, Grace, Kalei "Kalily", Sami "Shortstack", and "son", Nik; his granddaughter, Nilsa; maternal grandfather, L.R. Ogle; his brothers, David (Cindy), Kevin, and Travis; his aunts, Janet Ferguson (Milton), Vanessa Angus (Manuel), and Doreen Lewis; five nieces, one nephew, one great nephew, numerous cousins, and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Katherine Ogle; paternal grandparents, Al and Charlotte Huber; and uncle, David Huber. A Celebration of Life was held 6 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Piney River Moose Lodge, Chapter 2032. The service was open to all members, friends and family. An additional service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the home of his grandfather, L.R. Ogle. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of his son, to the Virginia Institute of Autism, 943 Glenwood Station Lane, Ste. 201, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Huber, Jamie Christopher
