Harris, Pauline J.

Pauline J. Harris, 82, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1937, to the late Herman N. Johnson and Stella S. Johnson in Nelson County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Pat" L. Harris; brothers, Herman Johnson Jr. and M.G. "Butch" Johnson; and sisters, Virginia "Ginny" Miller and Bettie Ruth Smith. She is survived by her son, David (Terrie) Harris; daughter, Lori (Billy) Kello; granddaughters, Jade (Andy) Howington, Devyn Brumfield, and Meghan Harris; grandsons, Nick Johnson and James Harris; great-grandson, Lorenzo Brumfield; brother, Robert (Molly) Johnson; sister, Helen (Richard) Davis; brothers-in-law, Dixon Smith, Herbert (Gene) Harris, Ray Harris, and Arthur Harris; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Harris and Carrie Harris, and a ton of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Pauline's caregiver, Kissy Barnes for the love and tenderness that she showered Pauline with and her kindness towards all of us. She was just what we needed to keep the calmness in out breaking hearts. We would also like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice. Visitation was held at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home on Sunday, April 5, 2020, from 12 until 12:30 p.m. A graveside service followed at 1 p.m. in Woodland Cemetery.
