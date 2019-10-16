ROSELAND, Va. Laurie Wayne Harris lost his battle with bladder cancer caused by cigarette smoking on October 10, 2019. L. Wayne was born premature at UVA on May 29, 1950. Raised on West Pratt Street in Downtown Baltimore, Md., by his mother, Juanita Campbell Harris Tellez. He returned to his father, Henry C. Harris', home in Twin Poplars, Nelson County in 1967. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother, H.C. Harris; an infant great-grandson, Marshall Collins, along with host of special aunts and uncles. L. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Theresa Stevens Harris; along with their two sons. Son, Travis Harris, his wife, Joan of Schuyler, Va., and grandchildren, Todd (Meg) Campbell, Emilie (Josh) Collins, and Ian (Misty) Campbell, and five great-grandchildren, Hadley, Greer, Madeleine, Sylvie, and Jackson; and son, Nicholas Harris, his wife, Jessica of Madison, Va., and grandchildren, Alyse and Andrew Harris; brother, William L. Tellez of Maryland and his daughter, Jessica Richardson (Rich); niece and nephew, Kiliani and Grayson, of Moyock, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Darrell Stevens his wife, Lelia, nieces, Jackie Morris and Carrie Stevens, and two great- nephews. In his earlier years L. Wayne loved scuba diving with friends from Pepsi-Cola. He enjoyed White Water Rafting, NASCAR and travel, especially "day rides". He retired from International Cold Storage in Covesville, Va. No one could have been better cared for by family and friends- bless you all. Special thanks to Doctor Boyer and the staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for their care and support over the past 10 months and to the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont since Sept. 20, Center for Acute Hospice Care on Ivy Road for the past few days. A graveside service was held at Woodland Memorial Park at 1 p.m, Saturday, October 12, 2019. The Reverend Michael Hevener officiated. Immediately following the service, the family gathered with friends and family "by the River" on the Otis' Riverfield Farm at Woods Mill from 2 until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following family choices, Piney Mountain Bible Chapel, 4034 Beech Grove Rd., Roseland, VA 22967, Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, 29 Stage Bridge Rd., Lovingston, VA 22949, Woodland Baptist Church, 4434 Thomas Nelson Hwy., Arrington, VA 22922, Adial Baptist Church, 1090 Adial Road, Faber, VA 22938, Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or Wintergreen Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 711, Nellysford, VA 22958. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.