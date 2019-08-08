Helen Graves Harris, 83, of Faber, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1936, in Charlottesville, Va. and was a daughter of the late Ada Berry Graves and Henry Ashby Graves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bruce Edward Harris; one brother, Kenneth Graves; and one nephew, Randy Graves. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Judy Harris Viar (Walter) of Faber; a granddaughter, Heather Viar Burley (Jeremy) of Amherst; and two cherished great-grandchildren, Annalyn Nicole Burley and Ryland Guy Burley of Amherst; a sister, Patricia Bosserman of Waynesboro; and a brother, Frank Graves of Afton; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Adial Baptist Church, Faber with Pastor Michael Hevener officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and suggests that donations be made in Helen's memory to Adial Baptist Church Building Fund, 1090 Adial Road, Faber, Virginia 22938. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
