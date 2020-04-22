William Warren Halvorsen, age 68, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1951, in Freeport, N.Y. He was a resident of Freeport for over 50 years, and spent his later years living in Shipman, Va. He is survived by his wife, Debra Halvorsen; daughter, Marie Halvorsen and son-in-law, Justin Leake and his beloved granddaughter, Elsie. William also leaves behind two sisters, Dorothy Richute and Susan Pall; as well as his brother, Timothy Halvorsen. William, or 'Mr. Bill' to his friends, was loved and cared for beyond measure by all who knew him. William graduated from Devry University, with his specialty being Electronics, but his expertise in the Electrical field went far beyond a degree. He was well respected in both the construction and electrical fields on Long Island and in Charlottesville. He was kindhearted, genuine, attentive and appreciative to community and the wellbeing of others. He volunteered with several organizations, but he cherished his time most with Operation Splash in Freeport, N.Y., which he was with many years ago, but always held close to his heart. At this time due to the health crisis, we cannot meet for service, but welcome your correspondence. We hope to arrange a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Operation Splash, 202 Woodcleft Ave Freeport, NY 11520, or via their website www.operationsplash.com Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Virginia, (434) 263-4097.
