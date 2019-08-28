Neil George Hahn of Piney River, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on August 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Neil was born on October 8, 1939, in India, to missionary parents, Luther George and Louise Hahn and was raised in Ohio. Neil proudly served his country in the Army Signal Corp, and retired in Williamsburg. Va., from both Woolworth and Mastec. God sent Neil to our family, and to our community, in 1999, when he married his beloved wife, Gail Saunders Hahn. His selflessness and devotion to Gail, to her children and to their grandchildren was unparalleled, and serves as a tremendous example of love and compassion. Neil was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, John, Jack and Mark. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail; children, Natalie (D.J.) Slaw and Brandon (Casie) Ponton; his grandchildren, Zachary and Alyson Ponton, Madison and Meghan Nuckols, Anastasia, and Jeremy and Dalilah Ponton; his brother, Steve (Sally) Hahn; his stepmother, Louise; and his four-legged buddy, Harley Grace. A celebration of Neil's life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Rose Union Baptist at 4 p.m. The Rev. John Campbell will officiate with Steve Layne assisting. In lieu of flowers, Neil asked that memorial contributions be made to the Jeremy Hill Memorial Baseball Camp, c/o Massies Mill Ruritan Club, P.O Box 103, Roseland, VA 22967. Arrangements will be under the direction of Wells Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.