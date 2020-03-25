Habel, Rachel Lee Giannini

Rachel Lee Giannini Habel died peacefully on Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Henrico. Born on May 2, 1926, in Schuyler, Va., she was the daughter of Lewis and Clara Giannini. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, George; her children, G.W. (Cindy) of Durham, N.C., and Mary Ann Boyd (Don) of Richmond; grandchildren, Melissa Habel, Matt Habel (Teri), Lauren Habel (Maggie), Jake Boyd, and Megan Nichols (Casey); and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Arlene, Robert and Elizabeth. Rachel was a renowned practitioner of hospitality with casseroles and confections. She never met a stranger. She lit up every room - a warm and spirit-filled person. A fixture in the children's department at Miller and Rhoads, Willow Lawn, for over 20 years, she saw to it that her grandchildren were well dressed! She retired in 1990. Rachel was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 62 years, a member of Circle 2 and the Adult Fellowship Sunday school class, and a longtime volunteer at Henrico Doctors Hospital. The family wishes to thank the staff and residents of Dogwood Terrace, where Rachel and George lived since 2015, for their love and kindness. A memorial service and celebration of Rachel's life was held on Friday, November 1, 2019, (All Saints' Day) at Trinity UMC, 903 Forest Ave, 23229. A reception followed the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Trinity Foundation at the above address.
