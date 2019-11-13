Herbert Linwood Goolsby, 79, of Wingina, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born on November 11, 1939, in Nelson County, a son of the late Robert L. Goolsby and Mary Riffle Goolsby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond, Willie, and Ernest Goolsby; and two sisters, Annie Campbell and Shirley Tinnell. He was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He is survived by two daughters, Tina Trent and Jeanne Adams, both of Madison Heights; two sons, Robert Goolsby and David Goolsby, both of Lynchburg; six grandchildren, Nicole, Megan, Tara, Caleb, Brittany and Daisy; four great-grandchildren, Kayson, Mia, Lucas and Issac; six nephews, and three nieces. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Goolsby Family Cemetery, Wingina with Pastor Dwayne Martin officiating. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
