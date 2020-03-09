James "JG" Glenwood Fitzgerald, 76, of Tyro, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home. Born May 17, 1943, he was a son of the late Floyd William and Idell Lawhorne Fitzgerald. For over 60 years, James had been a logger as well as a heavy equipment operator, having most recently been employed with Fitzgerald Lumber. He was also a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. James had been an avid hunter and enjoyed watching baseball/softball. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, drinking his coffee, and keeping current on the county news by catching up with friends at Mac's Market. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by many. He is survived by daughters, Audrey Campbell (Donnie) of Piney River, and Patricia Thacker (Tony) of Tyro; grandchildren, Wyatt Adams, Brandon Thacker, Jacob Thacker, and Kristi Thacker; stepgrandchildren, Adelaide Goodwin (Conor) and their child, Rowan, and Vincent Campbell; a sister, Thelma Allen (Houston) of Clifford; two special nephews that he thought a lot of and loved, Frank Allen and Jr. Allen; special friends, David Holderman "Fat Boy", BB Hockaday, and JD Pippin, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Brenda "Darlene" Fitzgerald; brothers, Cleveland, Russell, Thomas, John, Roger and Charles; and a sister, Judy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 33, Piney River, VA 22964. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194.
