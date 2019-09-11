Madeline Turner Fitch, 94, of Afton, departed this life on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her residence. She was born on April 20, 1925, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late Moses Turner and Ruth Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fitch Sr. and her children, Alex Fitch, Sylvia Brooks and Larry Fitch. Madeline retired from Con Agra Frozen Foods, Crozet and was a member of Mount Eagle Baptist Church, Nellysford. She is survived by her daughters, Annie R. Elam, Irene W. Wardell, and Gertrude Whindleton; her sons, Charles Fitch Jr. and Joe Fitch; sisters, Gladys Cashwell and Ruth Shirley Higginbotham; brother, Wilson Turner, a devoted son-in-law, Elroy Brooks as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Elk Hill Cemetery, in Roseland, with the Rev. Glenwood Morgan officiating. A family wake and prayer service was held from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
