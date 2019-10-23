David Marion Fields, 65, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away at the Beacon Place of North Carolina on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was the son of Kay Ponton Brown of Lovingston, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Fields. He will be deeply missed by his mother. Surviving are a brother, Kevin Fields (Kimberly) of Greensboro, N.C.; a half-brother, Robert Fields (Joye); a half-sister, Connie Stone (Elliott) of N.C.; and a stepbrother, Fletcher Hyler. Other family members include his uncles, Al Ponton and Johnny Ponton, of Lovingston, Va.; an aunt, Amy Stevens of Ind.; and several nephews. He leaves behind his faithful companion, a Rottweiler named Bailey, and a good friend, Gina Turner. David graduated from East Carolina University. He proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Navy. After the military, he began his civilian career in aviation. He loved the outdoors and experimenting with his drone. A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Lovingston, Va., with Pastor Jeremy Humphrey officiating. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 16 of Lynchburg. The family will meet and greet friends at Calvary Baptist Church, Lovingston, Va. following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider Clavary Baptist Church Kitchen Fund, P.O. Box 264, Lovingston, VA 22949. Arrangements by Well/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434) 263-4097.
