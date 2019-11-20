Shane Edward Evans, 26, of Schuyler, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1993, in Charlottesville, a son of Benny D. Evans and Stacey L. Evans. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Larry E. Evans. Shane was employed by Asplundh Tree Expert Company. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed both hunting and fishing as well as being a Nascar fan of #18 Kyle Busch and the New England Patriots. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Kylie L. Evans; brother, Dalton D. Evans; maternal grandparents, Deborah B. Morris and Charles (Junior) Morris; paternal grandmother, Ada V. Evans; Uncle Denny L. Evans; aunt, Delta D. Gibson and special friend, Daisy L. Martin. A funeral service was held 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston with Pastor Scott Jewell officiating. Interment followed in the Evans Family Cemetery, Schuyler. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
