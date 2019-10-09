Eva Johnson Evans, 87, of Pedlar Mills, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, peacefully at home. Born in Massies Mill, on December 8, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Camden Johnson and Sally Elizabeth Johnson, and was the loving wife of Billoup Junior Evans from 69 years! Eva was a member of Corner Stone Baptist Church of Naola. She is survived by a daughter, Ann King (Ronnie) of Pedlar Mills; two brothers, Jessie Johnson (Josephine) of Clifton Forge, and Robert Johnson (Doris) of Shipman; three grandchildren, Jimmy Pippin of Arrington, Jacqueline Ellege and Lee King, both of Pedlar Mills; four great-grandchildren, Dustin, Nolan, Heather and Bradley; two step great-grandchildren, Chad and Sharee Ellege; four great-great grandchildren, and four step great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Bill Jr.; three brothers, and one sister. A joint memorial service for Billoup and Eva Evans was held on October 5, 2019, at Corner Stone Baptist Church in Naola with Pastor Peyton Fitzgerald officiating. The family received friends at other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Corner Stone Baptist Church, 106 Williams Store Rd., Monroe, VA 24574.
