Carl Raymond Evans, 85, of Schuyler and past resident of Falls Church, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1934 to the late Clarence Lee Evans and Alma Henry Clements Evans. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Kathleen Evans; his son, Homer William Evans; his daughter, Lillian Pearline "Pick" Carter; and four brothers, Norman, Homer "Bootsie", Marshall and Howard; and one sister, Ruby. Raymond is survived by his daughter, Alma Kathleen Paschall of Schuyler; his son, Bo Evans (Tammy) of Schuyler; his daughter, Tina Rose Maxfield (Doug) of Huddleston; six grandchildren, Teresa Napier, Gina Carter, Michael Paschall, Tommy Evans (Tracy), Krystle Evans and Shelby Evans; six great-grandchildren, Harley Maxfield (Asa), Brandon Paschall, Tabitha Napier, Zoe Evans, Madeline Evans and Kaylee Maxfield. He is also survived by his girlfriend of 27 years, Betty Tyree; his daughter-in-law, Terri Evans; and two brothers, Otha "Johnny" Evans (Ruby) and Dewey "Stiggs" Evans (Barbara Jean). Raymond worked for Virginia Concrete for 37 years before retiring in 1996. He then continued to work tirelessly on many home building projects and renovations. He was a jack-of-all trades, never slowing down. Raymond was a member of Schuyler Baptist Church. He was a kind-hearted friend and loving provider to his family. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Wells-Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston, with Pastor Jon McCranie officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation in the chapel after the service. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, VA (434-263-4097).
