Billoup Junior Evans " Bill Boy" Billoup Junior Evans "Bill Boy", 98, of Pedlar Mills, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Fairmont Crossing. Born in Nelson County, on February 14, 1921, he was a son of the late Billoup James Evans and Annie K. Evans, and was the loving husband of 69 years to Eva J. Evans. Billoup had been a hardworker all of his life. He farmed from sun up to sun down, and was even employed with Dickie Brothers for many years. He was also a member of Corner Stone Baptist Church in Naola. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Ann E. King (Ronnie) of Pedlar Mills; three grandchildren, Jimmy Pippin of Arrington, Jacqueline Ellege and Lee King, both of Pedlar Mills; four great-grandchildren, Dustin, Nolan, Heather and Bradley; two step great-grandchildren, Chad and Sheree Ellege; four great great-grandchildren, and four step great great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, seven sisters, and a son, Bill Jr. Evans. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Corner Stone Baptist Church in Naola with Pastor Peyton Fitzgerald officiating. The family will receive friends at other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Corner Stone Baptist Church, 106 Williams Store Rd., Monroe, VA 24574.
