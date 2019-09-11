Joyce Ann Dunn, 78, of Charlottesville, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living in Chesterfield. She was born on July 11, 1941, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late William Howard Stewart Jr. and Hattie Mae Tyree Stewart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gordon Dunn II in 1994; her brother, Waller H. Stewart; her sister, Betty L. Grubb; and her brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Helen Stewart. Joyce was an employee for The University of Virginia with 60 years of service working in procurement services. She was an avid supporter of any and all UVA Sport activities, a loving, caring, devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She was very fond of her many co-workers at the University and a special thanks is extended to them for their love, care, and dedication to her during her illness. She was a member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church in Charlottesville. She had a special place in her heart for her cat Mitzi and would never turn a stray away. She is survived by her son, W. Scott Dunn and his wife, Bryna, of Midlothian; half-brother, Gary Stewart and his wife, Alice, of Arrington; sister, Harriett Sanderson of Deep Run, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Hazel Stewart of Monroe; and grandchildren, Caitlin "Katie" E. Dunn and Robert "Robbie" Gordon Dunn III. A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Cherry Avenue Christian Church in Charlottesville. Senior Minister Scott Carter and Associate Minister Stan Martin officiated. The family received friends following the service and suggests that memorial contributions be made in Joyce's memory to Almost Home Pet Adoption Center SPCA, 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA 22949. Interment followed at 3:30 p.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church Cemetery, Lovingston. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.