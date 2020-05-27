Dent, Sandra Allen

Sandra Allen Dent, 67, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Sandra was born on June 29, 1952, to William B. Allen and Ellen Adeline Page Allen in Roseland, Virginia. She attended Nelson Memorial High School and graduated from Nelson County High School in 1970. She went on to Norfolk State College where she graduated with a BA degree in Sociology in 1974. Later, she completed her graduate studies in Human Resources Management from Webster University with a Master of Arts degree. Sandra is survived by her husband, Darnell; her daughters, Kathie (Jared) and Cassie (Jeff); her grandchildren, Brandon and Kayla; her sisters, Catherine, Barbara, Sharon, Susan, and Cheryl; her brothers, Jerry (Shirley), Robert (Beverly) and Steve; and many other family members. A memorial will be held sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Sandra's life by donating to the Gastric Cancer Foundation at https://www.firstgiving.com/fundraiser/sandra-dent/sandra.
