Delk, Todd Browning

July 20, 1977 - October 8, 2019 Todd Delk of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on October 8, 2019, near his childhood home in Shipman, Virginia. He was the son of Bar Delk and Doris Johnson Delk of Lovingston, Virginia. Todd is survived by his parents, his brother, Clay and his family, and a wide community of friends and family in Virginia and North Carolina. Todd was raised in Louisa, Virginia, and then made his home in Raleigh, North Carolina for the last 25 years after moving there to attend NC State. As a senior manager for Stewart Engineering in Raleigh, Todd designed and developed bike and pedestrian path systems across North Carolina, including some of Raleigh's most popular bike trails. Prior to that, he served as the transportation planning engineer for the City of Raleigh and for the Town of Cary before that. Todd held multiple engineering degrees, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Masters in Civil Engineering from Georgia Tech in 2005, and Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors in Civil Engineering from NC State in 1999. He was valedictorian of his high school class in 1995 at Louisa County High School. Todd was also very active in the Raleigh arts and music community. He was one of the founding organizers of annual Sparkcon festival, a free event celebrating creativity, art, and design in downtown Raleigh. Todd was an avid hiker, spending days on the Appalachian trail with his beloved dog, Rooney. He also volunteered every year on the Konnarock Trail Crew, helping maintain trails and build multiple projects along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. A celebrations of Todd's life will be held at a later date in Lovingston, Virginia and Raleigh, Noth Carolina. Memorial arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston, Virginia, (434-263-4097). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at appalachiantrail.org.
