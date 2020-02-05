Myrtle Harris Dalton, 84, of Madison Heights, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Burleigh M. Dalton. Born December 25, 1935 in Arrington, she was a daughter of the late Estes Aldo Harris and the late Elizabeth Reese Harris. She worked for Craddock and Terry and Leggetts Department Store before retiring from First Community Bank as a bank teller. Myrtle was a member of Love and Community Church formally First Assembly of God and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. Myrtle was preceded in death by four siblings, Frances Hutchinson, John Albert Harris, Christine Faulconer, and Pauline Mayberry; and a son, Danny Ray Neighbors. She is survived by her children, two daughters, Belinda Swecker and her husband, Butch of Glen Allen, and Tracey Ference of Austin, Texas; a son, Terry Dalton and his wife, Betty of Rocky Mount; two sisters, Florence Carter of Schuyler, and Joyce Spencer of Arrington; four grandchildren, Jared, Scott, Tina, and Tonya; and five great-grandchildren, Casey, Hannah, Denver, Vander, and Ryder. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Pastor Wayne Lanham officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends an hour before the service at Whitten Monelison Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make memorial contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children's Miracle Network at stjude.org. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Dalton, Myrtle Harris
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation prior to service
Friday, February 7, 2020
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
1:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
