Daniel Lee Crawford, of Nellysford, Va., passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, from natural causes. Born on November 29, 1954, Daniel was the son of Mary Crawford and Warren Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Delores Crawford. Daniel is survived by his siblings, Joyce Loving, Sam Gray Jr., James Gray, John Gray, Kitty Turner, Paulette Lewis, Alberta Loving, and Ellen Stewart; his cousins, Gary Crawford and Lou Crawford; and a number of nieces and nephews. Special thanks go to his good friends Monk Truslow, Shawn Warner, Chris Howard, Danny Stewart, and Joe McMoneagle, along with gratitude to UVA Medical Center and Wells/Sheffield Funeral Home. Condolences and contributions in Daniel's memory may be sent to his sister, Joyce Loving, at 200 Helena Lane, Shipman, VA 22971.
