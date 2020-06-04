April 7, 1944 - June 2, 2020 Kaye Ashley Crabill, 76, of Lovingston, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont Care Center in Charlottesville, Va. Born in Chattanooga, Tenn., on April 7, 1944, she was the daughter of Travis and Arvia Ashley, and a special niece of Kathleen Posey of Red Bank, Tenn. She was the loving wife of Mike K. Crabill. Having grown up in her mother's clothing store, she was inspired to pursue a career in business. She enjoyed serving the community as an accountant and tax preparer for many years. Moving to Nelson County in the mid-70s, she worked for a number of large firms including, MACAA, Benetton, and Forsythe, before owning and operating Crabill Accounting. She is survived by her two children and their families, Michael and Yaneth Crabill, and Ashley and Mark Campbell. Her grandchildren include Matt, Joe, Emily and Claire Campbell, as well as Kimberly Zeron (Hector Zeron) and Maryith Lorena Mendez (Juan Mendez). Her great-grandchildren include Joseph and Aimee Zeron and Matheo LyAnn Mendez. Her special cousins are Reecie Renegar, Paul Ashley, and Fred Ramsey. Because of current circumstances, memorial arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the SPCA of Nelson County in her memory.
Most Popular
-
Brookville senior Jalen Thomas rescues woman on James River, adding to his long history of selfless acts
-
Weatherman Jr., "Buster" William Claywell
-
Kayaker overturned, died Sunday near rapids on James River
-
Watch Now: Lynchburg officials declare local state of emergency, seek voluntary curfew
-
Peaceful protest held in downtown Lynchburg, another planned for Tuesday, amid national unrest
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.