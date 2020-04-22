Cottrell, Alvin Patrick "Al"

Alvin Patrick "Al" Cottrell, 65, of Tye River, Va., departed this life at his residence on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Alvin was born on February 1, 1955, in Wingina, Va., and was raised in Brooklyn, N. He was the 5th of the 12 children born to the late Frank Sr. and Georgianna Cottrell. Al had a big heart and he was known in the community for his helping hands. He enjoyed doing odd jobs for anyone looking for assistance, but his first love was detailing cars, if you needed your car washed, he was your man. Alvin wasn't big on traveling but on occasion he would ride up to Maryland to help his brother Jerry with a project or two, but he wouldn't stay long. Al enjoyed being close to home and hanging with his family and friends. In his younger years, Alvin loved to walk, he would start his morning with a cup of coffee and a fried egg sandwich; and head out walking. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ernestine Tucker and Don Cottrell. Alvin will be missed by all who loved him. He is survived by nine siblings, Dorothy Carter, Stanley (Annette) Cottrell, Garnet Nickens, Hilton Cottrell, Jerome (Sandie) Cottrell, Frank Cottrell, Eugenia Cottrell, Reginald Cottrell and Anthony (Sherrell) Cottrell; nephew, William "Dunk" Tucker; sister-in-law, Lucille "BB" Cottrell; four aunts, Gladys Fleming, Clara Gray, devoted aunt Alice "Billy" Jeffries, and Bernice Cottrell; two uncles, Clifford and Clarence Allen; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; devoted friends, Ann Ellis, Angelita Murphy, Leroy Thomas and Wardell Williams; and a special cousin, Elsie Napier. Rest on Alvin we love you, but God loves you bestTill We Meet AgainYour Loving Family! Due to COVID-19 the family will have a memorial service at a later date. Services entrusted to Wells Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Inc., Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Richmond police advocate asks governor to stay the parole release of man convicted of killing officer
-
Will You Have to Pay Taxes on Your Coronavirus Stimulus Payment?
-
Two Liberty University employees test positive for coronavirus
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.