Cooper, Martha Ann

October 18, 1963 - Thursday, April 30, 2020 Martha Ann Cooper, 83 of Centerville, Virginia, and formally of Roseland (Beech Grove Community) died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Fairfax, Virginia. Born October 18, 1936, in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Gary Blake and Mattie Mae Pinchbeck Blake. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lieutenant Colonial Charles Horne Cooper. While in Beech Grove Martha Charlie were active in the Piney Mountain Bible Chapel. She is survived by a daughter, Martha Helen Cooper Bowden (Robert) of Centerville, Virginia; two sons, Charles Horne "Chip" Cooper Jr. (Kathleen) of Worthington, Ohio, and Taylor Blake Cooper (Jennifer) of Manassas, Virginia; and eight grandchildren, Robert and Sarah Bowden, Benjamin, Joshua and Taylor Cooper, Whitney, Madison and Zachary Cooper. A graveside service was held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Beech Grove Christian Church Cemetery at Beech Grove with Pastor Robert Mansfield officiating. It would be Martha's wish that memorials take the form of contributions to the Piney Mountain Bible Chapel, 4034 Beech Grove Road, Roseland, Virginia 22967. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries